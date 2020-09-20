LETTER: Enjoy our arboretum

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALLY DARRAGH

WATERLOO -- Anytime is a good time to visit an arboretum. In the Cedar Valley, we are so privileged to have a 40-acre arboretum in our own backyard, usually with events each weekend. This year's fall festival, however, is being replaced by a safe, six-week "Scarecrow Stroll." And how our young ones love the award-winning "Children's Garden" with a garden on top of the playhouse and it's large fish pond.

Humans are naturally drawn to trees, plants and animals. In the very first chapter of the Bible, Jehovah God tells Adam and Eve one of the reasons he created them was to take care of the Earth. That small area that they were living in, the Garden of Eden, was to be expanded to include the whole Earth. No wonder we enjoy the Earth and it's innumerable features!

So anytime is a good time to visit our arboretum!

You may visit their website at www.cedarvalleyarboretum.org or call at 226-4966.

