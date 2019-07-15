TRISH BRUXVOORT COLLIGAN
STRAWBERRY POINT --- The U.S. House has voted to end war with Iraq and prevent war with Iran. As a constituent, I was proud to see Rep. Abby Finkenauer vote for amendments that repeal the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMFs) and prevent the president from attacking Iran without congressional authorization.
In 2001, as I nursed my newborn son, Congress passed the 2001 AUMF. Intended to be a narrow scope in response to the 9/11 attacks, it’s been used by three presidents to justify 41 operations in 19 countries – widely beyond the measure’s intent – without Congressional input. Now, 18 years later, my baby is old enough to vote; and Congress is finally demonstrating their constitutional responsibility to debate and vote on when and where the U.S. goes to war and removing the president’s blank check for war.
As the bill conferences with the Senate, I urge Senators Grassley and Ernst to follow suit and vote to stop our country’s involvement in endless wars.
