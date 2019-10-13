ANISSA FORERO
CEDAR FALLS --- Happy Race to Erase Month! I’ve been privileged to have access to vaccines like polio, meningitis, and measles. And good news, we are over 99% of the way there to eradicating polio with only 33 cases last year.
However, others around the world are not quite as lucky. About 13.5 million children lack access to vaccination services. Consequently, each year, one-and-a-half million children die from vaccine-preventable diseases. But the world doesn’t need to be like this, and in fact, it is not the only story for global vaccinations. With every $1 spent, $44 is received in economic benefits. It makes sense to support vaccination.
In our world where vaccines are the norm, we forget how impactful they are to our livelihoods. The reason we don’t see such malign diseases is because we do vaccinate, but an outbreak anywhere is a threat everywhere. Let’s keep our children and the children of our friends safe. You can take action by simply vaccinating, but you can also call Abby Finkenauer and other members of Congress to tell them to prioritize our funding for global vaccine programs like UNICEF and Gavi. Together we can end polio and so much more.
