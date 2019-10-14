DONAVAN SCHMOLL
CEDAR FALLS --- "Could this be our last Iowa Caucus?" (Courier editorial Sept. 15). Yes, with any luck, this could be and should be.
Then there is the Des Moines Register's logic in a recent editorial, which is rather bizarre: "Caucuses are not intended to be convenient. In fact, caucuses should be inconvenient. The entire process works the way it does because it forces voters to give up most of an evening in the middle of winter..." Hardly democracy in action. No, caucuses are not elections, but to be fair to all the candidates, they should be replaced by primary elections. Put all their names on a ballot and let's vote.
In unpleasant February weather, the elderly (I'm 90, my wife is 86) and inform cannot take part. Nor can many night-working firefighters, police, hospital staff, store clerks, restaurant workers, factory workers, night class students and professors.
Candidates who want to do well in the primary will still spend lots of time in the state to get their message across, and lots of money will be spent. This is apparently the main concern of Iowa businesses and chambers of commerce.
