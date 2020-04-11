Letter: End biases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY FOBER

CEDAR FALLS -- I am absolutely amazed every day when I read the editorial page and realize how many really smart people living in the Cedar Valley should have run for public office. If so, we wouldn't be dealing with this pandemic now because it would have been planned for in its entirety with the cure already waiting.

I think many of you could spend your time more wisely by writing about people who are making a real difference during this very difficult time in our country, our state, and our cities. Maybe an act of kindness, a charitable act, or simply a family anecdote that might be uplifting for everyone.

Instead, we read about how smart you are and how dumb our leaders are because they are not following your profound words of wisdom. Try putting politics aside, and pray for our leaders to make good decisions based on their team of advisers around them.

How about we pray for and cheer for our country to come through this instead of letting politics rear its ugly head? We are all guilty of pushing agendas! How about we write about the goodness in this country, and set aside our personal biases?