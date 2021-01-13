LETTER: Enact the 25th Amendment

Our Founding Fathers couldn’t have envisioned a time when an elected president would foment sedition and incite violence against our own country. Neither could they have imagined a time when the Senate would refuse to do its constitutional duty. After the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump mobs, instigated by Donald Trump himself (and Rudy Giuliani, who called for “trial by combat”) it is necessary and critical that Trump be removed from office immediately by the most expeditious means. With less than two weeks before the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris, impeachment of Trump is too blunt and cumbersome a tool to be applied. As you are aware, the 25th Amendment with actions by the vice president and a majority of the cabinet may remove a sitting president who is unable or unfit to discharge his duties. I implore you to use whatever influence that you have to encourage the enactment of the 25th Amendment.