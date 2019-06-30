DON MILLER
WATERLOO --- Rev. Mary Robinson is rightly upset by the 24/7 Wall Street Report that casts a negative shadow on our community concerning racial disparity in unemployment and incarceration rates (story June 14). Responding to her concerns, The Courier reported that Mayor Quentin Hart suggested a public proclamation on the issue may be forthcoming and Councilman Pat Morrissey called for a socio-economic assessment of the community, which looks at income, housing, infrastructure and other disparities comparing the five city wards.
I respect the mayor and councilman and believe they are sincere in their desire to mitigate these problems, but I fear they miss the total picture. To understand the employment problem, I suggest, in addition to the part racism plays, we assemble a list of attributes, skills, and abilities that employers deem necessary in an employee. Having established requirements for employment, attention should be directed to the unemployed to see what percentage of these requirements they possess.
Once we have acquired this information, we should understand the problem, which I believe is a lack of employable skills. This knowledge will make three solutions apparent: Education, education, education.
A similar approach would give an understanding of incarceration.
