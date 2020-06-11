Letter: Emily's List

Emily's list

WAVERLY -- Jim Lynch of the Courier Des Moines Bureau had an article in the Sunday Courier, "Survey says federal races in Iowa close.” Of course this poll is the first of many post-primary polls, but the record must be set straight in the Ernst/Greenfield race. Joni Ernst ’s approval rating is only 38% and disapproval is 45% in a poll conducted by Emily’s List. Emily’s List is backing Greenfield with early money. Indeed E(arly) M(oney) I(s) L(ike) Y(east) … it makes the dough rise and they get lots of donations to their cause which is to elect pro-abortion candidates to Congress.