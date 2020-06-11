Letter: Emily's List

Emily's list
EDNA BRUNKHORST
WAVERLY -- Jim Lynch of the Courier Des Moines Bureau had an article in the Sunday Courier, "Survey says federal races in Iowa close.” Of course this poll is the first of many post-primary polls, but the record must be set straight in the Ernst/Greenfield race. Joni Ernst ’s approval rating is only 38% and disapproval is 45% in a poll conducted by Emily’s List. Emily’s List is backing Greenfield with early money. Indeed E(arly) M(oney) I(s) L(ike) Y(east) … it makes the dough rise and they get lots of donations to their cause which is to elect pro-abortion candidates to Congress.
Emily’s List is a PAC, a political action committee which was founded by a political activist Emily Malcolm in 1985. To be aided by Emily’s List is not something a candidate is going to admit, especially now when there is an uprising about “Black Lives Matter.” Indeed, all lives matter, especially the innocent unborn lives who will never have a voice as long as people are uneducated about political action committees like Emily’s List which is also funded by Planned Parenthood.
