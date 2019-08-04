DONNA HANSEN
HUDSON --- In response to the "Ambulance Service" letter written by Walter Brown (June 24), I would first like to say, I hope your wife received the care she needed and is doing well.
Imagine, if you will, a time you need to call 9-1-1 and there was no one to respond. This scenario does happen in Iowa; it happened to my family three years ago, with a very poor outcome. The fact remains that EMS is not an essential service in Iowa, unlike fire protection, law enforcement, and fence line disputes (meaning they do not have to respond).
EMS is in a crisis situation with fewer people training. We need two things: you to contact your legislators, by email, phone, or snail mail, urge them to make EMS an essential service, and those who have the calling to get trained. Hawkeye Community College has an excellent program locally. Only a change in legislation will help this situation, and it's up to us to make our voices heard.
Please reach out and do your part for your family and community. Our family didn't know this could happen. Don't wait until you need an ambulance to work toward change. The time is now! Thank you.
