MINNIE ANDERSON

WATERLOO --- So, 130 Elk Run Heights citizens voted for someone who was fired seven months ago for not doing their job adequately, then discrepancies where discovered during an audit.

Hmmm. The rest of the citizenry have my sincerest condolences.

