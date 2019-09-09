DAVE SMITH
WATERLOO --- What is at stake in the 2020 political scene? Today's Democrat Party leaders are radical left. This is no longer the party of Harry Truman or J.F. Kennedy. Those men were deeply pro-life, religious and patriotic. Today's Democrat Party leaders appear to be out to destroy America.
You have free articles remaining.
They want open borders, which means no borders for America. They want to eliminate every last trace of America's Christian heritage from American public life. They want taxpayer-funded abortions on demand up until the moment of birth, and even for the right to kill healthy babies after the baby is accidentally born alive in a botched abortion. They want to replace capitalism with socialism --- even though socialism has created only poverty and misery everywhere it has been tried.
A number of prominent Democrat leaders openly express their disdain for America. Which direction will the 2020 voters take us?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.