Letter: Elect Harold Youngblut

Elect Youngblut

JAY and JEANNE HANSEN

HUDSON -- We have known the Youngbluts for many years. Harold and Amy’s kids went to school and played sports with our kids.

Harold has always worked to make K-12 life fun and yet challenging for the Hudson kids by coaching youth ball teams, organizing teen nights at the old fire station, volunteering time and energy for the Hudson Show Choir group. Whether it’s volunteering time and equipment to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, or helping family, friends or total stranger’s clean up after the derecho storm, he is someone who rolls up his sleeves and gets things done.

You may not agree with him on every issue, but this much we are sure of: Harold is someone who will respectfully listen to all parties involved and then use common sense to come up with the best decisions for the Cedar Valley and its residents.

Family man with a heart still on the farm but a business mind, Harold knows what it takes to grow and develop our family farms and small businesses so our children and grandchildren will want to live here, work here and call the Cedar Valley their home.

We support Youngblut for state Senate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0