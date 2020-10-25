Letter: Elect Harold Youngblut

Elect Youngblut

WATERLOO -- Recently in this paper Margaret Whiting lambasted our neighbor Harold Youngblut. She spread false information by either intentionally misleading for her political agenda, or lack of researching the issue she was speaking on. Either one, the result is the same, false information. Youngblut is representing over 100 people who were concerned and fearful of living in the middle of an industrial electric generating facility. He had the courage to put his name on a lawsuit to protect the property rights of his friends and neighbors.