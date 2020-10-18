Letter: Elect Harold Youngblut

Elect Harold Youngblut

WILLARD JENKINS

retired state representative

WATERLOO -- We need a Republican from Black Hawk County in the Iowa Statehouse. My recommendation is Harold Youngblut.

The Republicans control the House and Senate in Des Moines. The governor is Republican. We have six legislators from Black Hawk County, and all are Democrats. Thus we do not have a good pipeline into the caucuses and meetings where a lot of bills and budgets are developed. We’re missing out.

Harold Youngblut has grass roots from here. Born here and lived here. He has contacts ranging from his days coaching basketball in Hudson, Cedar Falls and Waterloo, to 40 years of farming and later involvement in finding a useful purpose for the old Greyhound Park. He has the network to bring Cedar Valley needs to Des Moines. He will have the conduit to get those needs considered in upcoming sessions.

I’ve been there and know how decisions are made. Black Hawk County, especially Hawkeye and the University of Northern Iowa, need entrees from both parties. Please support our community and vote for Harold Youngblut.

