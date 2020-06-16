Letter: Elder abuse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ANNE MARIE KOFTA

Elder Abuse Prevention and Awareness, Team Lead

Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging

WATERLOO -- June 15-19 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Week. Throughout the week, communities all over the world will sponsor events to highlight the tragic issue of elder abuse.

The U.S. Administration on Aging estimates that as many as one in 10 older Americans are abused or neglected each year. Older adults are contributing members of American society and their abuse or neglect diminishes all of us. America has confronted and addressed the issues of child abuse and domestic violence, but, as a society we have for too long ignored the issue.

Elder abuse can be physical, emotional, financial and sexual. It also includes people who are neglected and those who neglect themselves (self-neglect).

Elder abuse can be prevented if everyone would treat older Americans with respect and care. Learning the warning signs of abuse and knowing how to report it is a great step. Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, Adult Protective Services, the police, and the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program can be called on for assistance and information. You can also obtain more information on how to stop elder abuse by visiting the National Center on Elder Abuse’s website https://ncea.acl.gov or by calling the Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116.

