Letter: Education news

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THOMAS HOAG

CEDAR FALLS -- In a recent Courier there was an inspiring story about West High student, Isaac Yoder. I don’t know Isaac or his family, but I was surely impressed by his accomplishments. Out of a field of 1.6 million entrants, he was one of only 7,500 finalists chosen for a National Merit Scholarship.

On the same page of the Courier was another article, this one covering the winning of the FIRST Robotics Chairman’s Award by the Waterloo team of 5837 Unity 4 Tech. It was described as, “the most prestigious award at FIRST and honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST”.

Both these awards reflect enormous effort and success at the highest level of achievement. They should be proudly trumpeted to the entire public. And yet, the Courier placed them on page 7, almost like relegating them to, “also in the news…”. How sad.

We claim education is priority one, yet sports gets constant attention locally, statewide, and nationally, with daily segments in both newspaper and TV news programs. Maybe we need an academics section to focus on student, teacher and school achievements daily, weekly, monthly and annually?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0