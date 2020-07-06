Letter: Editors say thanks
Letter: Editors say thanks

Editors say thanks

DOUG and NANCY NEWHOFF

CEDAR FALLS -- Thank you to the co-workers, ex-co-workers, friends and readers who reached out to wish us a separate happy retirement from our more than 40 years each in the news department at The Courier.

We loved our careers and being on the front lines of news developments in the Cedar Valley. We were fortunate to find a home in a diverse, progressive and growing community filled with philanthropic, caring and impactful people.

We will always be commited to strong local journalism and convinced that you can't truly know your community without engaging in your local newspaper. We hope you will all continue to support local journalism.

We will.

