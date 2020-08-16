Letter: Economic crash coming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ERNEST NUNNALLY

WATERLOO -- The last Republican president who balanced the budget was Eisenhower.

Eisenhower taxed the crap out of corporations to help build America back up after the wars. He hated the idea but also knew it was the only way to build America. Unfortunately everything good Ike did Reagan, baby Bush and Trump have totally destroyed by cutting corporate taxes to next to nothing, which in return has killed ma and pa shops nationwide.

Trump the bankrupt king is now going to bankrupt the government.

Record debt and stagnant wages equals bankruptcy for millions of poor Americans, and unfortunately Trump doesn’t give a crap about poor people.

Trump had a great economy when he came into office, and he destroyed it. Trump is a failure, the trade war was a failure and things are much worse now than when Trump came into office.

The biggest bubble ever is about to burst, and we are going to have an economic collapse that will be much worse than in 2008. Watch corporations leave the U.S as fast as they can. Who do you think Republicans will blame for this?

