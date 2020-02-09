Letter: DUHmocrats
Letter: DUHmocrats

MARCIA SAILER

ACKLEY -- After the Iowa caucus fiasco, the New York Post headline read “DUH Moines!” That almost covers it, except the debacle was orchestrated by the “DUHmocrats.”

Hosting the first-in-the-nation caucus has been a privileged position and financial boon for Iowa. It’s an amazing opportunity for our citizens to experience one-on-one interaction with the candidates. Now the DUHmocrats have blown it!

If they can’t run a one-night caucus in Iowa, how can they be expected to run the country? Their socialist agenda will ruin the United States. One need look no further than Venezuela to ascertain the eventual outcome.

DUHmocrats have blown millions of dollars on fake accusations, investigations, and impeachment efforts. What have they done in the last three years besides encouraging lawless sanction cities, unsecured borders, threatening our rights, murdering the unborn, and undermining the President?

Trump isn’t my favorite person but, despite the vindictive DUHmocrats, he’s accomplished a great deal.

“Duh” is used “to express feigned or actual ignorance or stupidity.” DUHmocrats seems quite fitting!

