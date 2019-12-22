AMY ADAMS
ST. LUCAS --- At the start of this Congressional session, our federal lawmakers made the promise to Iowans to lower prescription drug prices. Too many Americans are having to choose between paying bills or paying for medications. We consistently hear horror stories of individuals dying because they cannot afford or have to ration their prescriptions. This is not right, and our lawmakers must change our broken health-care system.
In December, Rep. Abby Finkenauer voted in support of HR 3, a bill that will reduce Americans’ prescription drug prices by up to 55%. The bill includes the most comprehensive drug pricing reform in American history. And, this bill benefits Medicare recipients by increasing vision, dental and hearing benefits.
Even though H.R. 3 passed the House, it needs to be brought to a vote in the Senate and Senators Grassley and Ernst still need to vote yes. If Senators Ernst and Grassley are serious about lowering prescription drug prices for Iowans, they will urge speaker McConnell to bring HR3 to a vote in the Senate and pass this legislation.
