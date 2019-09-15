{{featured_button_text}}

LIZ CONKLIN

CEDAR FALLS --- A provision in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) not getting much attention: It deals with high pharmaceutical prices. We’ve heard a number of promises from GOP leaders about lowering prescription prices; however, this bill is simply the latest example of Big Pharma using trade agreements to boost profits.

The people most likely to be affected are those receiving treatment for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Even though only 2% of patients in the U.S. use biologic medicines, that represents 40% of total prescribed drug expenditures. The USMCA actually forbids Congress from curtailing Big Pharma’s patent monopolies on some of the world’s most expensive drugs. The USMCA would protect pharmaceutical companies from generic competition.

It’s time for Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley to walk their talk and actually work to lower prescription drug prices and hold pharmaceutical companies to ethical practices. Iowans shouldn’t have to ration medications nor travel to other countries to get affordable prescriptions.

