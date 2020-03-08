Letter: Drug bill

AMY ADAMS

ST. LUCAS -- On March 3, Rep. Abby Finkenauer held a tele-roundtable on prescription drug prices and HR 3. In the discussion, she mentioned the need to specifically pass HR 3 as opposed to the other prescription drug bills that are currently in Congress. She specifically indicated the major difference HR 3 has that the Senate bills do not have is the ability for Medicare to negotiate drug price with pharmaceutical companies. The cost savings on this would allow for Medicare to provide dental, vision, and hearing coverage for its recipients.

This provision is long overdue and necessary. Dental, vision, and hearing are needed care for our Medicare recipients.

What Finkenauer and the House have passed is a bi-partisan that will help all Americans, even those not on Medicare. This shouldn’t be a partisan bill. Even the president campaigned on lowering prescription drug prices for Americans.

Instead of playing party politics and handing a win to big pharma, let’s encourage Senators Grassley and Ernst to support HR 3, support negotiating with Medicare, support adding dental, vision, and hearing to Medicare and hand Iowans a win when it comes to health-care and lowering prescription prices.

