CEDAR FALLS --- Please support HR 3, a bill in the House of Representatives that will let Medicare negotiate directly with drug companies. This bill also creates a new, $2,000 out-of-pocket limit on prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries. For seniors struggling to cover prescription drug costs, this bill could literally be a life saver.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that this bill will save Medicare $345 billion over 10 years. That makes the bill good for taxpayers.
Many politicians, including Senators Grassley and Ernst talk about reducing prescription drug prices. Representatives Axne, Finkenauer, and Loebsack have acted on that promise by co-sponsoring HR 3. Our Senators should be working with our Representatives to get this bill passed and signed into law. Let all our representatives know where you stand in the fight against high prescription drug costs.
Americans ARE dying because they cannot afford prescription medications or have to ration life-saving insulin. I currently don’t have to choose between my medications or paying for food, housing or utilities. Not all of us are this lucky. It’s time to make sure no one dies simply because they can’t afford the medicines they need.
