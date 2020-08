Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CEDAR FALLS -- Goodbye griffin. Griffin looks very similar to dragon. Flying dragon refers to KKK leader and is the 1867 grand ensign official KKK banner. Waterloo will not be a kind city for all until police give up dragon-like griffin allegiance. Why spend tax dollars on a cartoon character anyway?