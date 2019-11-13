{{featured_button_text}}

LAURA SCHMITZ

IONIA --- The world has lost a fine educator with the passing of Dr. Herbert Lewis Lynch at the age of 97. He was a student teaching mentor for 25 years. I will always remember Dr. Lynch bursting into the classroom at Lincoln Elementary in Charles City back in 1973 where I was a young student teacher aspiring to fulfill my dream of becoming an elementary teacher. He usually sported a long black coat and had an umbrella in his hand. Let's not forget the smile he ALWAYS had on his face.

I remember him telling me that I'd make a fine teacher and I remained in that profession for 44 years. Dr. Lynch was a lifelong learner and certainly guided many young people to be likewise. The world of education was enriched by this man's knowledge, compassion, and goodness.

