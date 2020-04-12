Letter: Downtown project

WATERLOO -- Like most Waterloo citizens I have been lazy in monitoring our city government’s management philosophy and practice. Recent interest has convinced me that we have an urgent need to evaluate what we are doing.

Waterloo is one of only two of the largest 12 cities in the state that does not have a trained city administrator running the city’s operation. Re-evaluation is needed in our form of city government. Waterloo is one of two top 10 Iowa cities to have negative population growth since 2000. We need to investigate why.

The use of TIF and development incentives needs appraisal. My personal view is that we are cannibalizing existing residential rental properties with heavily subsidized new projects. A case in point is the $2.5 million 6Comm apartment venture the city is subsidizing with an abatement of 75% taxes for 20 years which will result in, if my figures are correct, saving to the project of more than $1.1 million in taxes. This is additional to gifted land worth $142,000. With negative population growth and no lack of rental units, this is, I believe, an indefensible use of TIF and a ludicrous amount of incentives. The city council approved this project.