RANDY COOK

ELK RUN HEIGHTS --- Please read carefully. Clinton Foundation investigated by James Comey. DOJ tax division was run by Rod Rosenstein. FBI director was Bob Mueller. Comey leaves DOJ to go to Lockheed Martin. Uranium One issue occurs. Clinton approves 20% of U.S. uranium to Russia. America received nothing from that transaction. Bill Clinton gets $500K for a one-hour speech in Moscow. Money laundering scheme being investigated about uranium deal. Mueller the head, Rosenstein at DOJ. The mole in the investigation had a gag order on him.

Then $145 million went to the Clinton Foundation from entities connected to the Uranium deal. Hillary was found in 2015 to have classified info on private server and did not turn them over. During this time Comey went to FBI after receiving $6 million bonus from Lockheed Martin where he secured no bid government contracts from Hillary and heads up investigation of Clinton's emails. Clinton is exonerated. Clinton Foundation has never been audited by the IRS. Comey's brother works for law firm representing Clinton.

If all that is not concerning, look at Adam Shiff using phone numbers of journalists and members of Congress. Finally Obama prosecuted eight whistleblowers. So much for anonymity! Double standards!

