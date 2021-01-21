LETTER: Double standard

Double standard

The Rev. DUANE LINDBERG

WATERLOO — Like most Iowans I condemn the violence carried out by those who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. This violence was condemned by both President Trump and our congressional delegation from Iowa. There was also a loud chorus of condemnation from the Democratic Left. However, one wonders where their shouts of condemnation were when federal buildings and police stations in Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, and other cities were being torched by violent Black Lives Matter and antifa “demonstrators” for more than 100 days this year.

What is frightening is that newly elected Vice President Kamala Harris, while she condemned the violence of the demonstrators at the U.S. Capitol, has repeated her support for the violent demonstrations which are being carried out by Black Lives Matter and antifa. She even reaffirmed her support for these demonstrations in an interview with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show.” She stated with approval and conviction that “These protest marches are not going to stop! Everyone beware that these protests will not let up and should not!”

It seems that the new vice president is operating with a convenient double standard; however, her warning should not be taken lightly!

