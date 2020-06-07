Letter: Donald Trump
Letter: Donald Trump

JOSEPHINE BOYKIN

WATERLOO -- I don't think Dennis Clayson realized he was describing Mr. Trump when he described him to a "T." (column May 17). The president has narcissistic behavior -- he is a racist, arrogant and has a lack of empathy, and the biggest liar I have ever seen in a president.

His jealousy of Mr. Obama is legendary and obvious. Wake up Mr. Clayson, and wake up all you followers of Trump.

