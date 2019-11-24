LINDA TAYLOR
CEDAR FALLS --- Recently I was talking to a friend about witnessing the heartbreaking waste of perfectly good, fresh food because it was just minutes over the "best by" time. She reminded me about the regulations regarding safe food preparation, handling, and storage, and the need for stores and businesses to avoid liability.
Since the only behavior that we can control is our own, let's think outside the box to find solutions to this supply/demand problem: Could the stores and businesses package the food in so that it has a longer shelf life? Could we form a grass-roots group of "Fooder" volunteers to transport this food to students at the end of the school day, or to seniors and dependent adults who rely on food deliveries such as Meals on Wheels? Our kids shouldn't have to dread weekends, holidays, and snow days because they won't have enough to eat. Seniors should not fear severe weather because their vital delivery of food is canceled. Shelters should not be without adequate provisions when good food is being discarded.
I salute the great work of our Food Bank and its partners, but we can do better. We can be better. Let's reduce waste and end hunger.
