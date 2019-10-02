ADAM BRADBURY
LA PORTE CITY --- The DNC will lose every election for the next 30 years. Stop crying about 2016. Stop pretending Russia hacked anything. Stop trying to take people's guns. Stop pretending like Trump will be impeached. This is only making the right stronger.
The DNC is going to support a garbage puppet candidate pretending to be a socialist to try and unite the left. Biden can't beat Trump. Kamala can't beat Trump. Warren definitely can't beat Trump.
You need a politician that will be different but we know that Andrew Yang doesn't stand a chance and Tulsi Gabbard has already been eliminated because of #KamalaHarrisDestroyed.
I don't want to have to vote for Trump again but I do not trust the DNC to do what's right for America ever again.
And for heaven's sake stop trying to force illegal immigration on the rest of the country. Nobody who supports the third world over America stands a chance.
