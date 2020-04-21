Letter: Divining rods

CEDAR FALLS -- The question in “Call the Courier” recently about the effectiveness of divining rods over electronic sensors reminded me of my days as a ditch-digger for a Princeton, Ill., gas company in the late 1950s. We called them “dowsing rods” and used them to find gas mains and service lines. The dowsing rods were made from a couple of welding rods or straightened wire coat hangers with the hook removed, bent at a right angle, the shorter end of which was inserted into a short length of copper tubing. This allowed the dowsing rod to swivel freely.

They were used in pairs: With one in each hand you walked slowly at right angles to the suspected direction of buried pipe, and when you were over it the rods would swing to the inside or outside lining up on the pipe. I was skeptical when I first heard of it, but to my surprise found that I had the ability to do it (not everyone does). I think the object to be found had to be metallic or even iron or steel (the gas pipes were cast iron).