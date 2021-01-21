LETTER: Disunited states

CEDAR FALLS — “United” States of America? No, we are now known as States of America. We are no longer united! We are more divided than we have ever been. We let media, social media drive wedges between us. Between family, friends, cities and states.

Like or dislike President Trump, he did have a point when he said “fake news.” News wants to be the first to put the story out, regardless if they have all the facts. We blame Trump, we blamed Obama, we blamed Bush, we blamed Clinton when we should be blaming and focusing on the lifetime politicians. Tell me this, how can they have a six-figure salary yet their net worth is nine figures? This country could be great, but unfortunately those who run it (elite rich) care more about themselves and those they rub elbows with.