Letter: Did my votes all count?

KRISTINE FISHER

CEDAR FALLS -- I sent a letter to Black Hawk Commissioner of Elections, County Auditor Grant Veeder and Karen Showalter, elections director in Black Hawk County, about my experience with the touch screen voting machines and system chosen for this election cycle. I had concerns about whether all of my votes will be counted due to a disagreement between what the system stated and what a printout stated.

My issue is not with the poll workers, it is with the touch screen system chosen by the commissioners. I feel strongly that voting needs to be an easy-to-understand process. I am a college-educated woman with experience in technology. So, this is not the issue.

This is the first time in 46 years of voting I felt unsure all of my votes were counted. It was also the longest time I have taken to actually vote. There were only five voting machines at the UNI-Dome where I did early voting.

I waited almost a full hour in line before getting the first polling desk. The whole process took 1 hour and 27 minutes. While I realize this is nowhere close to the wait times experience in other areas of the country, does Iowa want to be moving in that direction?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0