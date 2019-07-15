NANCY ELDRIDGE
DECORAH --- I wrote to Senators Grassley and Ernst about the CNN video of three members of House of Representatives talking about their first-hand experience visiting the detention center in Texas. The separation of children from their families. I asked them "What has the Senate done? What have you done? (done, not talked about doing)."
I write to encourage anyone who cares about children to write, call, visit your representatives.
Shameful. Shame on Trump. Shame on those who support him or work for him. Shame on those who cannot stand up to him on this horrible situation of separation, unclean dangerous water, cement floors, under the American flag. Is this what our flag stands for now?
I hold our two senators culpable for the actions taken by their president. I hold all of us culpable as Americans if we stay silent.
