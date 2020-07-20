Letter: Despicable Democrats

Despicable Dems

HUDSON -- So many people want to trash our great founding and history, and the overwhelming majority of those people vote Democrat. Yet they are the party with so much hate and racism in their own history. Let's take a look. In 1868 the Democratic Party slogan for president was: "Our ticket, our motto, this is a white man's country; let white men rule." Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Democrat, intimidated, harassed, and assaulted Republicans and African Americans in the South with the KKK which he lead. FDR nominated Hugo Black, a lawyer for the KKK and former member, to the Supreme Court. Theodore Bilbo, member of the KKK, twice served as governor of Mississippi. We can't forget the president who rounded up more than 100,000 Japanese Americans -- no, not Trump, but FDR, the great Democrat hero! It's time Republicans get on TV and remind Americans what the Democratic Party stood for years ago. So glad I'm not a Democrat!