{{featured_button_text}}

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO --- When will the American taxpayer say "enough," and cull our U.S. Congress of can-kickers, drunken-sailors and 'accomplish-nothing bureaucrats?'

There are few or better examples of congressional incompetence than the travesties at our borders, including but not limited to humanitarian, financial, security or other ramifications. Another classic D.C. failure.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

History illustrates at least four previous administrations, and congresses, have clearly and admittedly recognized but failed to manage both asylum and immigration matters protecting our sovereign borders; this fact is abundantly documented, spanning 20 plus years. What happened to Congress's failed oaths of office? Perhaps time for reparations to U.S. taxpayers? Perhaps time for embarrassingly deserved resignations? Trump nailed it --- a crisis. Media and leftists ridiculed that accurate assessment, chanting "manufactured crisis" --- yet for months, Congress slept.

Clearly, the intrusions upon our borders is neither the creation or responsibility of Trump, but he'll clean it up, just as he has countless that others ignored, inherited and 'kicked' issues confronting the U.S. Until then, Congress is their own Achilles - and they own immigration and asylum law. They've had 243 years to accomplish the basics and get an "F." Fire the glaringly derelict Congress.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments