PAUL HIGGINS
WATERLOO --- When will the American taxpayer say "enough," and cull our U.S. Congress of can-kickers, drunken-sailors and 'accomplish-nothing bureaucrats?'
There are few or better examples of congressional incompetence than the travesties at our borders, including but not limited to humanitarian, financial, security or other ramifications. Another classic D.C. failure.
You have free articles remaining.
History illustrates at least four previous administrations, and congresses, have clearly and admittedly recognized but failed to manage both asylum and immigration matters protecting our sovereign borders; this fact is abundantly documented, spanning 20 plus years. What happened to Congress's failed oaths of office? Perhaps time for reparations to U.S. taxpayers? Perhaps time for embarrassingly deserved resignations? Trump nailed it --- a crisis. Media and leftists ridiculed that accurate assessment, chanting "manufactured crisis" --- yet for months, Congress slept.
Clearly, the intrusions upon our borders is neither the creation or responsibility of Trump, but he'll clean it up, just as he has countless that others ignored, inherited and 'kicked' issues confronting the U.S. Until then, Congress is their own Achilles - and they own immigration and asylum law. They've had 243 years to accomplish the basics and get an "F." Fire the glaringly derelict Congress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.