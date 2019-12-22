KAI BROST
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
CLARKSVILLE --- I think the Democratic 2019 presidential debates have taken a few wrong turns and it does not look like they are getting back on track. The DNC has upset a lot of people this year, not just a few candidates and smaller campaigns. I personally miss the days of super delegates in Iowa and real diverse people -- powered debates!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.