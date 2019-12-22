{{featured_button_text}}

KAI BROST

CLARKSVILLE --- I think the Democratic 2019 presidential debates have taken a few wrong turns and it does not look like they are getting back on track. The DNC has upset a lot of people this year, not just a few candidates and smaller campaigns. I personally miss the days of super delegates in Iowa and real diverse people -- powered debates!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments