Letter: Democrats

DAVE SMITH

WATERLOO -- What has happened to the Democrat Party? The DSA (Democrat Socialists of America) controls one political party’s destiny.

The DSA is usually portrayed in the media as a dynamic bunch of idealistic young socialist, fully committed to justice, fairness and democracy. In reality, DSA is a Marxist revolutionary organization fully committed to destroying America’s constitutional freedoms and free-enterprise system.

The communist DSA has influence at every level of the Democrat Party (federal, state and local), organized labor, academia and religion.

DSA is a “clear and present danger” to the national security of this nation. Unless this organization is thoroughly investigated, exposed, and countered, expect it to continue to wreak havoc on the Constitution for some years to come. DSA aims to finish what the Communist Party started. We cannot allow that to happen.