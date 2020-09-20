 Skip to main content
LETTER: Democrats' wasteful investigations
LTE

BERYL RICHARDS

NASHUA -- The House of Representatives is using my tax money to hold hearings that I believe are mostly political aimed at the next election and defeating the president. If they were honest they would have spent the time to hold hearings about the claim of sexual misconduct against the current Democratic presidential candidate. With the same claim and no more evidence they spent millions investigating Brent Kavanaugh. I hope we get to the point where leaders like Nancy Pelosi stop wasting tax money for political purposes. Surely there is some law that won't allow that practice.

