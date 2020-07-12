Letter: Democrats' real values

Democrats' values

WATERLOO -- In a recent letter to the editor Dave Smith asked what has happened to the Democratic Party and labeled the DSA as a Marxist revolutionary organization trying to take over the rights of others. The DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) supported Bernie Sanders overwhelmingly for president, and even though Bernie did not make the cut the Democratic Party still stands by many of the principles Barack Obama and Joe Biden support. Principles such as food for the poor, education for the poor, freedom for all races, the right to vote, and proper health care, especially for those who have pre-existing conditions. And last but not least, the rights of a Black person to not be pulled from the street, stomped on by a vicious policeman, murdered right there in cold blood in front of dozens of horrified onlookers. The Democratic Party or the DSA is not a Marxist society; quite the opposite. It is a society based solely on unconditional love and freedom for all humanity.