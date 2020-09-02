LETTER: Democrats' left-wing coup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAVE SMITH

WATERLOO -- Americans have witnessed three years of Democrats trying to remove a president before the election, the politicization of a pandemic, double standards in lockdown orders, and finally a protest movement that was hijacked by the left. This has resulted in arson, looting, and violence, and kneeling. Then the statues began to fall.

The left-wing takeover of the Democratic Party and the media has left reckless extremists in charge. Lives and livelihoods are being destroyed. But the Democratic mayors and governors had no trouble bullying churches or hyperventilating when Americans protested that they wanted to go back to work. Democratic mayors and governors are refusing to stop violent mobs.

Americans have a right to know what President Biden would do with mobs thinking about taking over sections of American cities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0