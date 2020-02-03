Letter: Democrats' agenda

RANDY COOK

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Democrats' agenda: 1. Impeach Trump 2. Attack his family 3. Attack his followers 4. Attack the senators 5. Attack his court appointees 6. Open borders 7. Abortion, even newborns 8. FREE education, health care, wipe out student debt.

The list goes on. So I ask all that read this and intend to vote. Please understand that when the minimum wage goes up the business either goes out of business or raises their prices to cover the cost. When government taxes the companies to pay for the health care, education, Green New Deal, etc., the companies either leave the country like the previous 40 years or they raise their costs.

Who pays for the free stuff? The taxpayers. Not the companies. Not the rich. Not the politicians. Green New Deal. Ask Bernie, Liz, AOC, Pete, Amy, and Joe how many flights on their private jets they have taken. Do the USA a favor, read a couple of books. Profile in Corruption and Unfreedom of the Press. Read about the corruption from the Democratic nominees. Read about how the Democratic party CONTROLS the press.

Every Democratic president since Wilson controlled the press and many the IRS. Has Trump?

