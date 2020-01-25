Letter: Democratic playbook

WATERLOO -- Open letter to the Democratic Party leadership: Seven years ago, PRC General Secretary Xi Jinping reminded his party that "communists, especially leading cadres, should be staunch believers and faithful practitioners of the lofty ideals of communism and the common ideals of socialism ... The belief in Marxism, socialism and communism is the political soul of the communists and the spiritual prop of the communists to withstand any test ... Facts have repeatedly told us that Marx and Engels' analysis of the basic contradictions in capitalist society is not out of date, nor is their historical materialism view that capitalism must die and socialism must win. This is an irreversible general trend in social and historical development but the road is tortuous. The final demise of capitalism and the final victory of socialism will certainly be a long historical process."