LETTER: Democracy thrives when more people vote

Whether you call it voting limits, suppression, or discrimination, you are correct. Senate File 413 passed by Republicans and soon to be signed by the governor, will curtail voting rights of Iowans. Republicans are demonstrating they wish to punish Iowa voters in this most recent bill. What is the reasoning?

Even more shocking is that states across America, mostly Republican-led, are enacting laws with the same punitive approach. There are over 200 proposed voting bills in America that will diminish voting rights of U.S. citizens.

Since there was determined to be no voter fraud with increased vote participation, why this negative approach? Reducing voter hours and drop boxes, punishing county auditors, and limiting absentee ballot mail-ins further inhibits Iowa voters. The priority should be protecting current voting procedures or expanding accessibility.

As the motto on our Iowa flag states, “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.” What Republicans legislators are doing is the opposite of what Iowans need and desire. Democracy thrives with active voter participation.

Judy Thomas, Cedar Falls

