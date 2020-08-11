Letter: Defy the governor

From the beginning, Kim Reynolds, like Trump, has continually downplayed the tragic and disastrous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and dictated a pathetic and ineffective statewide response. Not only did she refuse to implement a shelter-in-place order early on, she is now adamant in not allowing the state or localities to enact mask-wearing requirements. The evidence is abundantly clear these measures would significantly stem the transmission of the virus. To top things off, Reynolds is demanding schools reopen with at least 50% face-to-face time. She’s disallowing all districts from utilizing full-time distance learning and is telling them they can’t even apply for remote learning until their county has exceeded a 15% positivity rate. That will be a nearly impossible criterion to meet, and if met, would be a very dangerous and unhealthy situation for children, teachers, or any other community members. As a grandparent and former educator of 36 years, I think all of Iowa’s school districts need to defy this feckless governor and band together to implement full-time remote learning if they determine it to be the best option for their students, teachers, and community.