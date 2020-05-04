Letter: Defense Act

WAVERLY -- The application of the Defense Production Act to the meatpacking industry seems unusual. The M16 I was provided in Vietnam was manufactured by GM Hydramatic (General Motors automatic transmission division) most likely under the Defense Production Act. It would have been produced under a cost-plus contract assuring General Motors of full recovery of all costs including retooling. Workers would have been assured of safe working conditions and fair compensation negotiated by the United Auto Workers.

Of course, in this case the federal government is not buying meat. Its objective is assuring adequate capacity to process the livestock producers are bringing to market. But the same principles should apply. If the federal government deems a product or service so essential to the public that it needs to compel private companies to produce it, we as citizens should bear the added cost. If meatpackers incur added cost to process meat safely they should receive compensation from the federal government to cover their added costs including retooling. In exchange the federal government should monitor worker safety.