PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO -- Politicians relentlessly pander throughout our great state, the majority of whom are already unsuccessful in solving our country's greatest issues, while espousing trillions more in spending. Recently, freshman congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has proposed Congress be awarded a salary increase. Yes, Congress is that disoriented. Is Osasio-Cortez integral to the same congress that's failed every measure of immigration, asylum, budgets, debt, election integrity, a tax system where individuals pay more federal taxes than Amazon? Same Congress with multiple octogenarians, inside-traders, disingenuous ethics or intelligence committees? Same Congress enriched in the U.S.'s wealthiest zip codes? Same Congress suggesting the unproductive U.S. Congress can solve central America's problems while ignoring our own?

Candidates profess "we have income inequality." True equality lies squarely within each individual human, their aspirations, determination, achievements and skills. Educational and job training opportunities abound, help-wanted signs are everywhere. Missing only are the essential personal characteristics and sheer determination to succeed. Success cannot be granted by fairy-tale politicos or mandated by government bureaucrats. Personal efforts determine personal results.

Congress appears most accomplished at can-kicking, partisan gridlock, indecision, personal enrichment and burying taxpayers in unsustainable debt. A raise, or better solution? Slash congressional pay, term limits on ballots.

