Letter: Debate thoughts

LARRY WYCKOFF

CEDAR FALLS -- Observations from the Feb. 25 Democratic slaughterhouse debate:

Mike Bloomberg: Warren reported that he said to ''kill'' an employee's baby, when he learned she was pregnant. We just became grandparents to a beautiful, adopted baby girl. I can't image the hole in our hearts, without this gift from God.

Joe Biden: Carrying Barrack's water for eight years has slowed him below the performance of my fourth-grade grandson.

Elizabeth Warren: She couldn't even win her named county in the Iowa caucus!

Bernie Sanders: Why anyone would support a person that suggests eating out of the back of a garbage truck, like they do in socialist Venezuela, is beyond comprehension!

Amy Klobuchar: She said it right last night -- very boring.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg: Come back in 20 years.

Tom Steyer: He couldn't get Trump impeached and now wants his job?

Finally, vote no on the option tax March 3. Waterloo and Cedar Falls have all the new schools we need and don't need to add to this slush fund.

