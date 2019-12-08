{{featured_button_text}}

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO --- Hello, Congresswoman Finkenaurer. I have written to your office on two previous occasions with this same straightforward question, but have yet to be answered. "What is the status of the USMCA legislation in the U.S. House?"

The 'news' today suggests it won't be voted on this calendar year, and in fact, may not even have a vote in 2020. I'm sure countless Iowans tied to agriculture join me in expressing frustration for why trade pacts, agreed to in principle, fail to be prioritized, particularly given the numerous challenges U.S. agriculture has already endured throughout 2019.

So, Abby, if passage of USMCA isn't imminent, what's the hold-up, and what are you explicitly doing to advance this critically essential economic issue?

